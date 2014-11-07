Soord launches acoustic take on Magnolia

The Pineapple Thief’s Bruce Soord has launch a video to accompany his solo acoustic version of Magnolia.

It’s the title track from the band’s 10th album, which was released in September via Kscope, featuring Soord alongside bassist Jon Sykes, keyboardist Steve Kitch and new drummer Dan Osborne.

The mainman says: “All the songs on Magnolia began their life this way, on acoustic guitar and vocal. So it was really nice to go back and play this song in the form as it was when it was born.”

TPT begin a European tour on November 18, culminating with four UK shows in December.

Dec 03: London Islington Academy

Dec 04: Bristol The Fleece

Dec 05: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Dec 06: Edinburgh Liquid Room