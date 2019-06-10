The Nordic Noise festival is coming to the UK for the very first time later this year.

The Scandinavian event was established in 2013 – but on November 22 and 23, The Nordic Invasion Of Great Britain will take over Newcastle’s Think Tank for two days of rock and metal.

The 22nd will see Blitzkrieg, Thorium and Repulsive Vision take to the stage, while the 23rd will see performances from Tygers Of Pan Tang, Statement, Lucer, Pectora and Alpha Delta.

Nordic Noise founder and CEO of Mighty Music/Target Group Michael H. Andersen says: “During the years we have developed a strong concept with Nordic Noise. Upcoming acts getting to share the same stage as big established names – all in the name of rock and heavy metal.

“I consider Newcastle one of my other homes, so it came very naturally to do the first foreign edition of Nordic Noise in this wonderful city.”

Blitzkrieg guitarist Ken Johnson adds: “It’s great news for Blitzkrieg to be part of this inaugural edition of Nordic Noise UK. Everyone in the Blitzkrieg camp is very excited and really looking forward to be playing in our home town alongside other Newcastle-based and Scandinavian bands.”

Further artists will be announced in due course, while tickets are now on sale.