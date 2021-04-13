The new Metal Hammer Podcast is all about the best new music right now

The newest episode of the Metal Hammer Podcast is live, and it's a special review round-up of the most recent releases you need to know about. Merl, Steve and Jonathan pick a few albums each to talk about, and they're all ragers. Have The Crown put out a contender for the best death metal album of 2021? Plus, the boys dissect new albums from two of the most exciting young UK bands in Dvne and Pupil Slicer, and Jonathan takes us on a trip to Italy to find some of Europe's most out-there new records..

