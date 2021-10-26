The Muppets performing Mr Blue Sky is a psychedelic, candy-coloured delight

Muppets house band Dr. Teeth And The Electric Mayhem have performed a version of Electric Light Orchestra's 1977 classic Mr Blue Sky.

The kaleidoscopic clip was filmed for the YouTube documentary Dear Earth, which premieres this weekend in the hope of inspiring viewers to make the planet a healthier and more sustainable home. Amongst those taking part are former President Barack Obama, Pope Francis, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and SpongeBob SquarePants.

"Dear Earth is an epic global celebration of our planet and what we need to do to reverse climate change," say YouTube. "Sprinkled with musical performances, Dear Earth also contains well-known climate activists, creators, and celebs who will all share ways to make our lives more sustainable."

Dr. Teeth And The Electric Mayhem - whose current line-up includes Dr. Teeth himself, Animal, Sgt. Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot and Lips - first appeared in The Muppet Show: Sex and Violence, the pilot for the first Muppet Show, in 1975. They've since gone on to perform a number of covers, including versions of Kool & The Gang's Jungle Boogie, Paul Simon's Kodachrome, and King Harvest's Dancing In The Moonlight.

Floyd Pepper and Dr. Teeth handle the lead vocals on Mr Blue Sky, before Janis delivers a soulful guitar solo, Zoot adds some sweet saxophone, and it all climaxes with fluffy clouds, butterflies taking flight, singing flowers and more consciousness-expanding colour.

Next week ELO mainman Jeff Lynne publishes Wembley Or Bust, a book celebrating the band's Wembley Stadium show in 2017. It's the regular hardback edition of the lavish, limited edition version first put out by Genesis Publications in 2018.