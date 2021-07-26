The Metallica x Vans collaboration is happening right now

Last week we reported that Metallica had teamed up with Vans for a new footwear collection to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s epic Black album.

The designs for the eye-catching SK8-Hi and Classic Slip-Ons feature artwork from Brian 'Pushead' Schroeder, who has worked with Metallica on numerous occasions on t-shirts and also created the cover art for the St. Anger album... and the good news is that orders for both pairs have gone live in both the UK and in the US for Vans Family members.

Announcing the collaboration, Vans said: "The latest Vans x Metallica release showcases Pushead’s enigmatic facing skulls across the quarter panels of the Sk8-Hi as well as the opposing sides of each Classic Slip-On.

"Each design showcases a graphic blue shatter design and silver Metallica branding around the sidewall of Sk8-Hi and stop the upper of the Slip-On. Each pair is finished with Metallica printed on the heel stay."

The Metallica x Vans partnership is just one part of the the Black album’s 30th anniversary celebrations, with a massive deluxe reissue of the record and a 53-artist Metallica tribute album going on sale on September 10.