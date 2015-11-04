The King Is Blind premiere new track Fragility Becomes Wrath

Self-proclaimed monolithic metallers The King Is Blind are preparing to release their debut album Our Father on the revived Cacophonous Records, and are streaming the new song Fragility Becomes Wrath exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Speaking about the track, vocalist Steve Tovey says “it showcases some, but not all, of what is to come on the album; it’s a powerful, aggressive, heavy metal song that also has hooks – big flesh-ripping meat-hooks – and that both musically and lyrically tells a story.

“We think it’s a song that conveys that depth and aggression are not musically exclusive and it serves to open the door to the world of Our Father. We haven’t constrained ourselves, and we feel it roars, and rips, has some great riffs and grooves in there. I think Fragility… introduces people to our musical concept, but is a tease and doesn’t tell the full story. For that, people will have to come back and buy the album.”

The King Is Blind’s Our Father due next year on Cacophonous Records. They also play Damnation festival in Leeds on 7 November.