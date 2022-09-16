The incredible story of Peter Frampton: only in the new issue of Classic Rock

Have you ever stopped for a second to think about Peter Frampton’s amazing career? No? Well, now's the time.

He’s always been the respected musician, always there, always delivering the goods. But, as our feature interview this issue proves, he has had an unrivalled, incredible rock’n’roll life – from being lifelong pals with David Bowie, to his teen-idol time in The Herd, to rockers Humble Pie with Steve Marriott, and having one of the biggest albums of the 70s (one of the biggest-selling live albums of all time), to hanging out with Beatles. It's an extraordinary story.

This month we also catch up with The Cult’s Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy, hang out with Clutch, bring you the whole bloody story of W.A.S.P., and so much more.

Features

Peter Frampton

Over a six-decade career, Peter Frampton has lived the rock life to its fullest, playing many parts – prodigy, teen idol, guitar hero, global superstar, forgotten man, comeback kid, survivor. Through it all, he’s returned to one defining thought: “I’m a musician, first and foremost."

Clutch

They intended to make “a party record“. Instead, Sunrise On Slaughter Beach is “a moody record, a darker record, and in some ways a heavier record than previous Clutch albums”. Neil Fallon and Jean-Paul Gaster talk livestreams, impenetrable lyrics, jazz and getting the funk in.

Dare

It takes a brave man to change his band’s style of music. It takes an even braver, and smarter, man to then do it again, as Darren Wharton did with Dare.

The Cult

The Cult have always seen themselves as outsiders, “never really accepted into the rock buddy club”. Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy talk about new album Under The Midnight Sun, and their “simple vision to make guitar-oriented rock”.

W.A.S.P.

Hounded by self-appointed guardians of the world’s uncorrupted youth, stalked by religious groups, shot at, WASP could easily have packed it in. But after 40 years “we’re still here”, says mainman Blackie Lawless. “Which I’m sure some people aren’t happy about."

Placebo

With their sparkling alt.rock and lascivious androgyny, Placebo aimed high and set the 90s alight – and got the nod from Bowie. “All I wanted was never to have to get a real job,” says frontman Brian Molko.



Regulars

The Dirt

Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite for Commonwealth Games; Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson return to the stage together; Ronnie Dio documentary Dreamers Never Die to be screened in UK and Irish cinemas on September 28 and October 2; Joni Mitchell to record her first new album since 2007?… Welcome back Goo Goo Dolls and The Godfathers. Say hello to Spirit Adrift and Welshly Arms. Say goodbye to Mo Ostin, Steve Grimmett, Nicky Moore and Lamont Dozier.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Queen

A song inspired by Roger Taylor’s toddler son saying ‘shit’ in French, Radio Ga Ga became a hit single and another Queen classic, and had an iconic video to go with it too.

Q&A: Steve Diggle

The Buzzcocks leader on following his dream, the toll of partying too hard, and continuing after losing Pete Shelley.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new rock tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Lissie, Laurence Jones, The Pinx and more.

Reviews

New albums from The Cult, Skid Row, Alter Bridge, Clutch, Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners, The Dead Daisies, Bush, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pixies, Slipknot, The Godfathers. Reissues from Pink Floyd, Alice Cooper, Marillion, ELP, Slade, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Man, Can, The Kinks, Venom, Pete Way, Jellyfish, Monster Magnet. DVDs, films and books on Gary Moore, Big Big Train, Rage Against The Machine, Stranglers, The Bronx, Frank Carter, and more.

Buyer’s Guide: Smashing Pumpkins

With albums that were at times sublime, at times challenging, at their best the band cooked up some delicious musical flavours.

Back To Live

With gigs back on the agenda, we preview tours by Richard Marx, Cardinal Black and Headswim. Plus gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Jaz Coleman

Killing Joke frontman (and much more) Jaz Coleman picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

