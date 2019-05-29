The hottest bassist in the world has been revealed

Our friends over at Bass Guitar recently asked music fans to vote on who their favourite bassists were.

Thousands of you cast your vote and they've now been tallied and the results are in – and they show that the world of bass is alive and well, with artists from across all genres featuring in the list.

The winner? Joe Dart from US funk group Vulfpeck, who has been causing quite a stir in the bass word over the past few years.

The rest of the hottest bassists across the world can be found in issue 170 of Bass Guitar magazine, which is on sale now.

To celebrate the best in the business, the magazine has been published with four different covers. Choose between Joe Dart, Mohini Dey, Ariane Cap and Snarky Puppy’s Michael League.

In addition, a limited edition Joe Dart bundle is also available which includes the magazine with a collector’s cover and a Joe Dart t-shirt. It’s available for £25 but as only 250 are available, you’ll need to be quick to grab one!