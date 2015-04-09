The Hope Conspiracy, Edguy and more on tonight's Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’ll be spinning choice cuts from The Hope Conspiracy’s debut album!

And we’ll be jamming to the likes of Edguy, Gojira, Metallica, Alexisonfire, While She Sleeps, Alaya, Between The Buried and Me and Deftones.

Plus we talk about the news that the original manuscript for Don McLean’s American Pie is to go up for auction, which got us thinking, if you could own the original lyrics for any song then what would it be? We’d like Black Sabbath’s song of the same name and Eleanor Rigby, please. Thanks.

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.