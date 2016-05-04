The Hellacopters to release two new tracks

The Hellacopters will release a 12-inch vinyl single containing tracks My Mephistophelean Creed and Don’t Stop Now on 12-inch vinyl on June 3.

The two songs were written by the band back in 1996, but until now were never recorded. They were produced at singer and guitarist Nicke Andersson’s studio Honk Palace earlier this year and will be released via Psychout Records/Sound Pollution Distribution.

It was also announced last November that the original lineup of The Hellacopters would reunite at the Sweden Rock Festival on June 10 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Super Shitty To The Max.

Carl Schewen of Sound Pollution says: “When I first heard that The Hellacopters will be celebrating Supershitty To The Max at the Sweden Rock Festival, I thought someone was pulling my leg, but it turned out to be true after all.

“Later on, when I was asked to put out this 12-inch, I was as psyched as I was 20 years ago when Nicke first asked me if I was interested in releasing their first album.”

Andersson, guitarist Dregen, bassist Kenny Hakansson and drummer Matz Robert Eriksson formed the group in 1994. Dregen departed in 1997 and the band decided to call it a day in 2008.

The 12-inch single will be made available for purchase via Sound Pollution Distribution.