We've just been anonymously sent a video that appears to show the Watford punk bastards The Hell appearing to kidnap Prosthetics Records co-owner E.J. Johantgen at an unknown location.

While we can’t condone the actions of the video the message is clear – The Hell have been signed to Prosthetic Records for a “ridiculous amount of money” and are dropping a new album in July. There’ll no doubt be more to follow when they let him loose. Check out The Hell at Camden Rocks and Sonisphere. You dick.