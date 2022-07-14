The Heavy Metal Knitting World Championship is as bonkers as you'd expect

In case you weren’t aware, Heavy Metal Knitting is ‘a thing’. So much so in fact, that there is a Heavy Metal Knitting World Championship, and the 2022 edition took place last week in Joensuu, Finland.

It was the third edition of the competition. The first took place in 2019, and the second took place virtually in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For those wondering what a Heavy Metal Knitting World Championship actually involves, the basic premise sees metal-loving knitters take to a stage to simultaneously mosh and knit to some metal tunes. The organisers explain the premise on their Facebook page:

“In heavy metal knitting, needlework and music become united like never before. On the same stage … there’s heavy metal music and knitting shaking hands. Knitting to the rhythm of heavy metal music can be compared to playing air guitar.”

Eight teams in total took place in the championship this year, including teams from Australia, the UK, Japan and India. From a creature made of string called ‘String Thing’ who uses supersize knitting needles to a guy in a unicorn suit furiously knitting a skull, the whole charade is as delightfully bonkers as you’d expect. But who will prevail? You can watch the full show below to find out.