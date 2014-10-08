The Haunted talk of chaos caused by lineup changes

The Haunted's Patrik Jensen has recalled the chaos caused by the band's recent lineup changes.

The guitarist and bass player Jonas Bjorler were the only members of the band remaining after singer Peter Dolving walked out in 2012, quickly followed by drummer Per Moller Jensen and guitarist Anders Bjorler.

With plans for a new album underway, the two men left standing had to move fast to save the group and they recruited Marco Aro for his second spell as frontman before adding drummer Adrian Erlandsson and lead guitarist Ola Englund.

Jensen tells EMP Rock Invasion: “We lost three members back in 2012 due to many reasons. But Peter left the band first. We tried to find a new singer with the four remaining pieces. Then Anders left in August and then Per left a week later. So it was only me and Jonas left.

“I think part of the reason they left was that the two latest albums with that lineup weren’t so successful. We were professional musicians for 13 years and you need to have money to put food on the table and to pay your rent.

“If you don’t get paid, there’s gonna be trouble. So I think that was part of it. And then we also felt disappointed, or frustrated, that people didn’t understand Unseen.”

The revamped line-up released new album Exit Wounds earlier this year.