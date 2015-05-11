The Great Escape unveils its first ever heavy metal showcase

This weekend Brighton will be inundated with musos and musicians from around the world as the town plays host to The Great Escape festival.

And for the first time in its history, The Great Escape is holding a showcase dedicated to the world of hard rock and heavy metal – sponsored by TeamRock.

To be held at the Volks Bar & Club on 15th May, the AIM Hardrock & Metal Coalition is part of the Alternative Escape programme designed to promote the wealth of heavy talent in the UK. Playing the event are London thrashers Savage Messiah, modern melodic metallers ACODA, riffy alt rockers Press To Meco, melodic hardcore crew Elegies and techy breakdown merchants The Color Line.

The bands have all been picked from some of Britain’s best indie labels, with Hassle, Basick, Best Before, Incredible and Earache being represented.

If you’re coming to The Great Escape then head down to Volks and defend the faith with us! Stage times below.