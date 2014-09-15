The Doors lost documentary resurfaces

The Doors 1968 self-produced documentary Feast Of Friends is to be released on DVD and Blu-ray later this year.

It was filmed over a five-month period while the band were on the road by Paul Ferrara, the group’s official photographer, and former classmate of Ray Manzarek and Jim Morrison.

Snippets from the film have surfaced over the years, appearing in videos and other documentaries, but this is the first time it has been officially released in its entirety.

Feast Of Friends includes the original film, which has been fully remastered, a compilation of outtakes titled Feast Of Friends: Encore, the 1968 documentary The Doors Are Open and a 10-minute live version of The End, which appeared on Canadian TV.

The soundtrack has been remixed and remastered by long-time Doors’ collaborator Bruce Botnick.

Feast Of Friends will be released on November 10 via Eagle Rock Entertainment.