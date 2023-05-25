Music doesn't get much breezier than The Doobie Brothers on the Midnight Special

The recently launched YouTube channel of US TV show The Midnight Special has added another video to its ever-growing online archive, and this one is a soft rock classic: a 1973 performance of Listen To The Music by The Doobie Brothers.

The footage comes from the eighth show of the first series of the long-running show, broadcast on March 16 and hosted by crooner Paul Anka. In addition to the Doobie Brothers, the show was enlivened by a mixture of live performances and recorded clips from Bobby Darin, The Coasters, the Ace Trucking Company, the Edwin Hawkins Singers, and country stars Tammy Wynette and George Jones.

Listen To The Music had been a hit for the Doobie Brothers the previous year, and was based on a Utopian view of the world conjured up by singer Tom Johnston.

"The idea was that music would lift man up to a higher plane," he told Songfacts, "and that world leaders, if they were able to sit down on some big grassy knoll where the sun was shining and hear music – such as the type I was playing – would figure out that everybody had more in common than they had not in common, and it was certainly not worth getting in such a bad state of affairs about.

"Everybody in the world would therefore benefit from this point of view. Just basically that music would make everything better. And of course I've since kind of realised it doesn't work that way."

The world may not have worked that way, but 445 million Spotify plays later, Listen To The Music – along with other hits like Long Train Runnin' and What A Fool Believes – has put the Doobie Brothers in the perhaps enviable position of being a band whose songs are more famous than they are.

"We’re kinda glad about it," singer Pat Simmons told Classic Rock. "Although we’re entertainers, we value our anonymity. When I meet people on flights and they ask whether I’m in a band, I tell them the songs we’re known for. They recognise them, but not me. I like that."

The Doobie Brothers are currently on tour in North America - full dates below.

