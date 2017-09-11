The Complete AC/DC Story - in the shops now!

Are AC/DC the greatest rock band of all time? They just might be. They’re certainly the band that brings the Classic Rock office together – the one band we all agree on. For some people, Led Zeppelin are too poncey – too trendy and celebrated. To others, Deep Purple are too artless, Guns N’ Roses overrated, Black Sabbath too inconsistent, The Who too mod, Iron Maiden too juvenile, Metallica too puerile, blah blah blah… Hey, you can’t please everyone. Unless, of course, you’re AC/DC.

And so we’ve put together a special edition of Classic Rock that pulls together some of our best AC/DC coverage from over the years. 148 pages of bad boy boogie including the stories behind the albums, the mystery of Bon Scott’s death — updated with new information! — and the 30 best AC/DC songs, as chosen by Joe Perry, Billy Corgan, Slash, Billy Gibbons and many more.

We go back to December 1973 and the band’s very first gig. Fast forward three years and we’ve got a man down the front as AC/DC play their first UK show. We tell the story of Brian Johnson’s entrance to the band. And we look at recent events: the retirement of Malcolm, the introduction of Axl. And that’s barely touching the surface. It’s a helluva ride.

Until then, join us as we celebrate the greatest rock band of them all. Brace yourselves for four decades of dirty deeds, riff raff and rock’n’roll damnation. If you want blood, you got it… and you can buy it now.

