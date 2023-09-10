The Cadillac Three announce The Years Go Fast album, launch Young & Hungry video

Country fuzz trio The Cadillac Three have announced a new album. The Years Go Fast – the follow-up to 2020's Tabasco And Sweet Tea – is due to land on Planet Earth on October 17, and is preceded by the first single from the album, Young & Hungry.

"Young & Hungry is actually a song that we’ve known since the beginning of this band," says drummer Neil Mason. "It was originally by The Jane Shermans, which was a band featuring the song's producer, Angelo, and his wife, Eulene. We loved that song forever, and Jaren had the idea to take it and insert the story of him and his wife into it."

"When you say, 'The years go fast,' it really makes sense," frontman Jaren Johnston adds. "We’ve been together a long time, in some shape or fashion. We met when we were 14 or 15, in high school. I think the track kind of embodies the whole album. I’m so thankful that we came across that idea, because it’s probably the most uplifting thing on the record."

“This record does have a lot of growth, a lot of hurt and heartbreak,” says Mason. “We are a little more grown up now, but we’re still doing the same thing we were doing in the beginning."

The Years Go Fast is available to pe-order now. The Cadillac Three embark on their The Years Go Fast tour this week - full dates below.

The Cadillac Three - The Years Go Fast tour

Sep 14: Park City Hartman Arena, KS

Sep 15: Pueblo Memorial Hall, CO

Sep 16: Grand Junction Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park, CO

Sep 21: Rochester Kodak Center, NY

Sep 22: Wilkes-Barre F.M. Kirby Center, PA

Sep 23: Johnstown 1st SUMMIT ARENA, PA

Sep 28: Reading The Santander Performing Arts Center, PA

Sep 29: Charleston Municipal Auditorium, WV

Sep 30: Toledo Stranahan Theater, OH

Oct 06: Huntsville Furniture Factory Bar & Grill, AL

Oct 07: El Dorado MusicFest El Dorado, AR

Oct 12: Indianapolis The Vogue Theatre, IN

Oct 13: Madison Majestic Theatre, WI

Oct 14: Carmi Corn Days, IL

Oct 18: Atlanta Terminal West, GA}

Oct 19: Athens Georgia Theatre, GA

Oct 21: McCaysville Tooneys Music Venue, GA

Oct 25: Des Moines Wooly's, IA

Oct 26: Kansas City Knuckleheads Saloon, MO

Oct 27: Denver Grizzly Rose, CO

Nov 02: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Nov 03: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Nov 04: Chattanooga The Signal, TN

Nov 08: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Nov 09: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Nov 10: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 11: Charlottesville, Jefferson Theater, VA

Nov 16: Little Rock The Hall, AR

Nov 17: New Braunfels Gruene Hall, TX

Nov 18: Houston The Heights Theater, TX

Nov 30: Columbus The Bluestone, OH

Dec 07: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Dec 09: Rootstown Dusty Armadillo, OH

Tickets are on sale now.