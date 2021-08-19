The Bevis Frond streams brand new song My Own Hollywood

Cult psych one-man-show The Bevis Frond, who celebrates his 35th anniversary this year, has streamed his brand new single My Own Hollywood, which you can listen to below.

It's the title track from his forthcoming album, a double set which celebrates the band's 35th anniversary, and will be released through Fire Records on September 10.

“Sometimes you might feel like you’re starring in a blockbuster, everything’s going perfectly, you’re attractive, heroic and smart," says Nick Saloman, the man behind the name. "Then you open your eyes, and guess what? You’re an extra in your own little movie. You haven’t even cast yourself in a starring role. You’re not heroic, you’re not tragic, you’re just the fifth drunk on the left in a bar scene. That’s what the song’s about.”

Double-album Little Eden is described as "a psychedelically-hewn panoramic take on modern Britain punctuated with pure pop melodies and beautifully-observed English melancholy; like Ray Davies coming down as he muses on the collapse of British tradition and traditionalism."

Little Eden will be available on limited edition blue’ gatefold 2LP, gatefold 2CD and digital.

Pre-order Little Eden.