The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine set for cinema release

The Beatles' classic 1968 animated film Yellow Submarine is to be screened in cinemas across the US, UK and Ireland to mark its 50th anniversary.

Rolling Stone report that every frame of the movie has been restored by hand, with the new release updated to 4K digital resolution.

The soundtrack was remixed in 5.1 stereo surround sound by engineer Peter Cobbin at Abbey Road Studios.

Watch a trailer below.

Screening information will be revealed in due course, but tickets will be on sale in the UK and Ireland from April 17, with the film expected to hit cinemas from July 8.

Visit the official Yellow Submarine website for further information.