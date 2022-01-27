The Beatles are finally streaming the audio of their final live performance

Fans of The Beatles will finally be able to hear the complete audio of the Fab Four’s legendary final live performance on January 30, 1969 on the rooftop of the Apple Corps building in Saville Row, London on streaming services from tomorrow, January 28.



For the first time, the complete audio for the band’s performance has been mixed in stereo and Dolby Atmos by Giles Martin and Sam Okell for global streaming. The Beatles: Get Back-The Rooftop Performance can be heard from 5am GMT.

In addition to the streaming release for The Beatles: Get Back-The Rooftop Performance, the 53rd anniversary celebrations of the gig will be marked by other events.



On January 30 Disney/Apple Corps Ltd./WingNut will present a special screening of The Beatles: Get Back-The Rooftop Concert exclusively at IMAX theaters in the US and UK The 60-minute feature presents The Beatles’ complete rooftop performance following a brief introduction. The special event screenings will begin with an exclusive filmmaker Q&A at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm GMT.

The Rock And Rock Hall Of Fame will host an exhibit, titled The Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be, from 18 March 18, 2022 through to March 2023. An immersive complement to Peter Jackson’s acclaimed Get Back docuseries, the multimedia exhibit will welcome fans to step into the quartet’s January rehearsals and sessions, and witness the band’s final rooftop performance, surrounded by large-scale projections and superior sound. The exhibit will feature original instruments, clothing, handwritten lyrics, and other unique items, including several on loan directly from Beatles principals.