The Apocalypse Blues Revue return with new single Nobody Rides For Free

The Apocalypse Blues Revue - The Shape Of Blues To Come 1. Open Spaces

2. We Are One

3. Hell To Pay

4. Have You Heard?!

5. To Hell With You

6. Nobody Rides For Free

7. Sincere

8. What A Way To Go

9. Noumenal Blues

The Apocalypse Blues Revue have shared their brand new single titled Nobody Rides For Free.

The band featuring Godsmack pair Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola, along with Brian Carpenter and Ray ‘Rafer John’ Cerbone, will release their new album The Shape Of Blues To Come on July 20 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

Speaking about the new song, Larkin says: “Lyrically, the idea for Nobody Rides For Free was written when we saw a hitchhiker on our first tour – a rare sighting in this day and age – and we started reminiscing about the days when we would hitchhike back in the day without a second thought.

“The only reason to hitchhike was because you didn’t have a car, so most folks were doing out of necessity, and back then it was the old unspoken rule that some kind of payment would be expected, hence the saying ‘ass, cash, or grass.’

“Musically I wanted to emulate the Chicago blues upbeat and seamlessly drop into a Texas shuffle, and showcase some of Tony’s jazzy blues licks, as well as a nod to Pink Floyd in the front end of the lead section.

“In the end, it came together smoothly and is one of the most fun songs to perform live.”

The Apocalypse Blues Revue have a handful of live shows scheduled for September. Find further details below.

The Apocalypse Blues Revue 2018 tour dates

Sep 11: Redwood City Fox Theatre, CA

Sep 13: Monterey Golden State Theatre, CA

Sep 14: Sacramento Crest Theatre, CA

Sep 15: Visalia Fox Theatre, CA