The Answer reveal studio details

The Answer have revealed they are working on their fifth album.

It will be their first since 2013’s New Horizon and is being produced by long-time associate Will Maya.

And to fully concentrate on the recording process, frontman Cormac Neeson says the band have relocated to Spain and reveals the material is their “best yet.”

He says: “I think it’s time for another album, don’t you? Album number five is well under way and sounding like our best yet. We decided we wanted to do away with any unnecessary distractions that might get in the way of the creative process, so we’ve relocated to Spain for a month.

“We’ve teamed up with our long-time producer and friend Will Maya. He’s worked with us from the beginning and we’re very happy to have the old gang back together.

“The music is sounding great and we think you’re gonna love it just as much as us.”

The take to the road next month with Black Stone Cherry for four dates in mainland Europe, before heading to the UK for two December gigs: Sheffield’s Winter Rocks festival on December 6 and Planet Rockstock, Trecco Bay, Wales on December 7.