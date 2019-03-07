The Amorettes and Tequila Mockingbyrd join forces to become each other

An artist's impression of the new line-up of both The Amorttes and Tequila Mockingbyrd

Tequila Mockingbyrd and The Amorettes have joined forces to fulfil each other's touring commitments.

Last month, The Amorettes announced that bassist Heather McKay and her drummer sister Hannah had left the band, while Tequila Mockingbyrd parted ways with singer Louisa Baker late last year.

Now, the remaining members - Amorettes singer and guitarist guitarist Gill Montgomery, Tequila Mockingbyrd drummer Josie O'Toole, and bassist Jacinta Jaye - have joined forces with Aaron Buchanan and the Cult Classics guitarist Laurie Buchanan to fulfil both band's upcoming tour commitments.

“I am very excited to have Josie, Jacinta and Laurie join The Amorettes for the shows we have coming up," says Montgomery. "We intend to have a lot of fun this summer, and who knows what the future will hold for us all! Watch this space!”

"We are so pumped for what lies ahead," adds O'Toole. "The Amorettes were one of the bands we admired from afar back in Australia before The Tbyrds had even landed in the UK so to join forces with Gill is something else.

"And to have the incredible Laurie Buchanan on board too means a double whammy of guitar goodness! We really can't wait to get out there and make some noise."

The Amorettes – UK/European Shows

Apr 20: Dijkrok, NL

May 02: London Islington Assembley, UK (supporting Terrorvision)

May 03: Bristol SWX, UK (supporting Terrorvision)

May 04: Nottingham Rock City, UK (supporting Terrorvision)

Jun 08: Skullfest, Belgium

Jul 07: Amplified Festival, UK

Jul 25: Blue Balls Festival, UK

Jul 28: Steelhouse Festival, UK

Aug 24: Stonedeaf Festival, UK

Aug 31: Just Push Play Festival, UK

Nov 30: Winterstorm Festival, UK

Ticket info - http://www.theamorettes.com/site/#gigs

Tequila Mockingbyrd – UK Shows

Jul 14: SOS Festival

Aug 04: Rebellion Festival

Aug 25: Rockwich Festival

Sep 14: London Kentish Town Forum (supporting The Quireboys)

Sep 29: Foursticks Festival

Nov 02: Halloween Spooktacular

Nov 7-10: Hard Rock Hell Festival