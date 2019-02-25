Heather and Hannah McKay quit The Amorettes

Bassist Heather McKay and her drummer sister Hannah have left The Amorettes.

The news was confirmed on the Scottish outfit’s Facebook page, where the pair report that after 10 years in the band, it was simply time for them “to move on to pastures new.”

A statement from them reads: “Our time in The Amorettes turned into way more than we ever imagined. The people we met, the places we saw, the opportunities we were given, we will never forget.

“From carrying our gear to gigs in bin bags in the early days, walking onstage at the Shepherd's Bush Empire, to getting an album in the charts, or witnessing the angel of darkness Marilyn Manson tackling a salad bar, to playing in a town centre where not even the grannies stopped to have a listen.

“Its been a wild old time and we have worn out that many pairs of Converse that we kept Sports Direct in business.”

But they add: “A decade on, we feel the time is right to move on to pastures new so we want to take this opportunity to thank every single one of our amazing fans, everyone that's supported us throughout the years, everyone that's worked their arses off behind the scenes, Martin Jarvis and our bad ass 'Rettes road crew.

“Last but not least big respect to Gill for continuing to fly the Ammies flag and haul ass in first class.”

In a later post, vocalist and guitarist Gill Montgomery confirmed that she would continue – despite previously considering “putting The Amorettes to bed.”

Montgomery says: “To lose Heather and Hannah from the band is of course absolutely devastating. The girls are my sisters and we've been through so much together.

“While I must admit that there have been times over the past couple of months where I've thought about putting The Amorettes to bed, I feel there's so much more to come – and we're not going down without a fight! The Amorettes will carry on! But how? Well...

“I have some rather awesome ladies coming to join me on Team Amorette. They have some large shoes to fill but are definitely up for the job! I can't reveal all to you quite yet, however please stay tuned!”

Montgomery adds: “Chin up! And if life gives you lemons, you can either bugger off or make a gin and tonic!”

The trio’s last album was 2018’s Born To Break.