The Alarm's Mike Peters diagnosed with severe pneumonia

Mike Peters, founder and frontman from Welsh rockers The Alarm, has been diagnosed with severe pneumonia. The news was broken in a post on the band's website by Jules Peters, the singer's wife. A number of upcoming live shows are to be rescheduled.

The statement reads, "As most of you know, Mike lives with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia and a compromised immune system. Pneumonia has always been one of the biggest threats to Mike’s future health and so now, as a family, we are left with no choice but to batten down the hatches and protect him whilst the medication and treatment help the recovery.

"We have been advised by the Doctors that the recovery period can take approximately three months if all goes to plan."

All of Mike Peters' and The Alarm's upcoming engagements in May, June and July will be rescheduled, including a pair of shows at the Gramercy Theatre in New York.

"We totally understand that this is not ideal for those who have already made travel arrangements and pre-booked concert tickets and hotels etc.," reads the statement, "but hope that we can count on your love and understanding as this situation has come as a complete and unexpected shock for all of us.

"For now we are all focusing on Mike’s health and recovery and will keep you updated on his progress as and when we can. We’d like to thank our medical team for moving quickly and treating Mike with excellent care."

Peters recovered from lymph cancer in 1996 and beat chronic lymphocytic leukaemia in 2005, but was found to have relapsed in 2015. The ongoing battles against the condition inspired him to co-found the Love Hope Strength Foundation, which works with the Delete Blood Cancer agency, travelling to concerts and festivals around the world to encourage fans to sign up to become bone marrow donors.