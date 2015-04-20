Peterson's Dragonlord at work on Dominion

Dragonlord are in the process of mixing their third album, which is set for a 2016 release.

Mainman Eric Peterson says the black metal band’s next album will be called Dominion and will feature Decrepit Birth drummer Alex Bent.

The guitarist tells Robb’s Metalworx: “It’s going to be out in 2016 and it’s going to be called Dominion. It’s gonna be really killer. I’m excited about that.

“Alex is from a younger age and different thought process, but very much influenced from the classic drummers like Neil Peart. He is breathing new life into Dragonlord.”

Meanwhile, Peterson’s Testament are also working on a new album, which the guitarist thinks will be out early next year rather than at the end of 2015.

He adds: “My main goal is to get home in June and finish it up, and get in the studio by September. It’s tough to have it out later in the year because if you put it out past October, people say, ‘It’s last year’s record,’ and it’s only been out a couple of months. I would lean more towards early 2016. We serve no wine before its time. It’s gotta be right.”

Testament frontman Chuck Billy previously said he hoped the follow-up to 2012’s Dark Roots Of Earth would be out in March of this year, but later said it would be put back to late 2015 or early 2016.