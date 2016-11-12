Testament's Chuck on being splashed with holy water by mum

Testament frontman Chuck Billy has recalled his religious upbringing – which saw his mother throwing holy water on him.

The vocalist was born to a Mexican mother and Native American father in what he describes as the “White Man Society” of Dublin, California and he says his mother’s insistence on a strict Catholic upbringing still has an impact on his life today.

Billy tells Metal Hammer: “Oh, she was serious. She didn’t drink, she didn’t party as a kid, she went to church every day and lived a straight, religious life.

“She’d always stop me and pray for me, and I’d wake up from parties with her throwing holy water on me. She put all us kids through Sunday School and we went through all the steps of the religious process.”

As he got older, Billy says he realised there was more to life than what he had learned as a child.

“I’d meet other people and their religions, and come to the understanding that there is more than one ‘God’,” he says. “And then, maybe it’s about more than God. Maybe it’s about a way of life. That the consensus is to treat people good, no matter what the religion is.”

The full interview with Chuck Billy can be read in the current issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is available now in print and via TeamRock+.

Thrash veterans Testament released their 11th album Brotherhood Of The Snake last month and they’re currently on tour across Europe.

Nov 12: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 13: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Nov 15: Lausanne Metropole, Switzerland

Nov 16: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Nov 17: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Nov 18: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Nov 19: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 21: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 22: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 23: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 25: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 26: Geiselwind Eventhall, Germany

Nov 27: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 29: Athens Gagarin 205, Germany

Nov 30: Thessalonika Principle Club Theatre, Greece

