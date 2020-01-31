Terrorvision, Skindred and more added to final Teddy Rocks charity lineup

Organisers of the UK’s Teddy Rocks have finalised the lineup for this year festival.

The annual event will take place at Charisworth Farm, Blandford, Dorset, and will be held on May 1-3, with organisers and artists joining forces once again to raise money for Teddy20 – a charity set up to help children and young people fighting cancer.

It was previously revealed that The Amazons and The Fratellis would headline Teddy Rocks 2020 – and it’s now been revealed that they’ll be joined by artists including Terrorvision, Skindred, Black Futures and Newton Faulkner.

Teddy Rocks was founded by Tom Newton to help raise cash for Teddy20, the charity set up by his parents, after his brother Ted Newton died at the age of 10 due to a rare form of bone cancer.

Tom says: “This year’s lineup is something we are super proud of! We are honoured to have The Fratellis with a huge catalogue of hits and a great live show – we cannot wait to bring them to Dorset.

“The Amazons have been doing huge things and smashing the tour circuit. With our production team on the case, it will be one hell of a show.

“Most importantly, It’s a truly wonderful way to keep Ted's memory alive.”

Last year, the festival raised £107,943 for the charity through ticket sales, and all profits from sales this year will once again support the charity.

For further information and tickets, visit the official Teddy Rocks website.