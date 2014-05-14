Ten great quotes from the current edition of Classic Rock

Classic Rock 197 is currently available in all good newsagents. It features Black Stone Cherry on the cover, and comes with a free CD of hits, rarities and live tracks from the band.

Patti Smith

“I went to visit a Rabbi because I loved Anne Frank so much that I imagined that maybe I could become Jewish.”

Ginger Baker

“I just can’t believe what the British public put up with. They’re brainwashed and subservient.”

Geezer Butler

“When I first went to school we read The Iliad and The Odyssey, and I can’t remember anything of what they were about, but The Bible stuck with me.”

Ian Anderson

“There are people we don’t like. Not for something they’ve done wrong — we just don’t like the way they smell. And I’m one of them.”

The Ramones

“We tried to figure out other people’s songs at our first rehearsals, but we couldn’t because we had just started to play. So we decided to write our own songs…”

Kiss

These are songs that will stay with you forever — or at least until you’re lying in your Kiss Kasket contemplating the hereafter.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

“For inspiration we would be watching porno films. We were knuckleheads, man.”

Rodrigo y Gabriela

“There are a lot of incredible musicians whose music you hear and you think, ‘Wow, that guy must be from another planet’. And then you meet them and they’re shit.”

The Rutles

“It was getting so silly with these Beatles reunion rumours that someone needed to do something sillier.”

The Who

Some nights Daltrey’s hands were covered in lacerations from the factory, making it too painful for him to play lead guitar, so Townshend took over.

