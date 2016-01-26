Tedeschi Trucks stream Don't Know What It Means

Tedeschi Trucks Band have launched a stream of their track Don’t Know What It Means.

It’s taken from their third album Let Me Get By, to be released on January 29 via Fantasy Records.

The record represents guitarist Derek Trucks’ first work since ending his 15-year run in the Allman Brothers Band – and also the first time he and wife Susan Tedeschi have written every track of a collection.

Trucks recently said: “What I hear in the music is this feeling that we’re now putting 100% of what we have into this band – not going back to anything else, everyone giving it their all.”

Tedeschi Trucks Band Let Me Get By Tracklist