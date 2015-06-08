Tech-Fest announces loads more bands

UK’s premier tech-metal festival is back next month for three days of fret fiddling djenty heaviness and it’s just got a whole lot bigger.

For all you early birds, Hacktivist are headlining the Thursday night of the festival with their djent-rap fusion of pit-starting party anthems.

But that’s not all, across the whole weekend at Newark Showground, Techfest have just announced Monuments, Rolo Tomassi, Nexilva, No Consequence, Carcer City, Red Seas Fire, The Sun Explodes, Subversion, Kryn, Kadinja, Borders, Sumer, This Is Turin, Immersa, Jagwar, Clockwork, Brutai, Agent and Sentience.

Looks pretty fucking good, right? Well there’s still one more secret headliner to be announced. Keep your eyes peeled for this one!

Tech-Fest takes place at Newark Showground from 9-13 July. Get your tickets here.