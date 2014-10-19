TeamRock Tracks of the Week

New Slipknot? New Foo Fighters? New Royal Blood? God of music, truly you are spoiling us...

FOO FIGHTERS SOMETHING FROM NOTHING

The first song lifted from the Foo Fighters’ eighth studio album has a central riff which sounds suspiciously like the main motif to Dio’s Holy Diver. Oddly enough, the Holy Diver album was recorded at Sound City studio, the same recording facility where Nirvana recorded Nevermind, and - as featured in the Sound City documentary - its iconic Neve desk is now installed in Dave Grohl’s studio 606. Coincidence? Hmmmm. Anyways, this isn’t as good as Holy Diver, but then not much is.

SLIPKNOT AOV

So the new Slipknot album is out tomorrow (October 20) and it promises to be a bit of a beast. The Iowan septet plus two have now issued 5 separate tracks from the record, and this might just be the most intense skull-fucker we’ve heard yet. Get ready maggots! ** **

LOSTALONE THE BELLS! THE BELLS!

Strictly speaking, The Bells! The Bells! isn’t ‘new music’, but in tribute to Derby trio Lostalone announcing that they’re to call it a day in December we’re revisiting this excellent single from their 2014 album Shapes of Screams. Farewell gents, and thank you for the excellent tunes.

RADIO ALCATRAZ INDUSTRY HAS FAILED, ACTIVATE THE BLACK MAGIC

Woah, now this is intense. Radio Alcatraz’s somewhat sarcastically-titled It’s All Coming Up Roses features guest appearances from Anti-Flag’s Justin Sane, Cancer Bats frontman Liam Cromier and Hell Is For Heroes Justin Schlosberg, and if you can judge a band by the company they keep, it promises to be a belter. This is as furious a slice of post-hardcore as we’ve heard in ages: the list of great new British bands just got longer.

AT THE GATES DEATH AND THE LABYRINTH

Given that At The Gates’ Slaughter Of The Soul is arguably the most influential metal album of the past 20 years it took massive balls for the reformed Gothenburg band to return to the studio some 19 years after that seminal recording session. Impressively, At War With Reality won’t disappoint anyone who’s had their heart stolen by the Swedes’ previous offerings. Respect.

BLOODBATH FAMINE OF GOD’S WORD

More Swedes now, and more top-notch metallic mayhem. News that Paradise Lost’s Nick Holmes was to front the Swedish ‘supergroup’ rather took the metal world by surprise, but ‘Moans’ steps up superbly here on the first putrid offering from the band’s forthcoming Grand Morbid Funeral album. Filthy.

Royal Blood Ten Tonne Skeleton

2014 has been ridiculous for Royal Blood, the little Brighton band with the fattest riffs on planet rock. Fresh from supporting Pixies in the US - where they’ve been feted by the likes of Jimmy Page and Lars Ulrich - this is another belter from the duo’s hit debut album, and should get the blood up nicely ahead of their imminent sold-out UK tour.

REIGN IN BLOOD COVER

Classic Slayer, as performed by a couple of Japanese kids (and their mum and dad). If this doesn’t make you go ‘Awwwww’ within 10 seconds then you are a heartless wretch and dead to humanity. Not new, but its the coolest thing you’ll see on the internet this week. Fact.