TeamRock Radio vs London Underground

TeamRock Radio’s Breakfast Show Host Stephen Hill is on holiday, so naturally, Moose & JRock are up to no good. They duo have set themselves a massive challenge, and, in a radio first, will attempt to broadcast tomorrow’s The Breakfast Show (yes, Friday the 13th) using only the Wi-Fi provided by London Underground.

At 7am, the team will leave Southwark tube station and make their way east to Stratford in time for breakfast in McDonald’s. Their biggest challenge will be to travel between the two London Underground stations before the show finishes and without missing a link.

Says Moose: “Given our track record, this is destined for failure. But hey, why not!”

JRock adds: “Whatever Moose said, I’m thinking the opposite!”

The team plan to broadcast links from: Southwark and Westminster on the Jubilee line, Westminster, Blackfriars, Cannon Street, Tower Hill, Aldgate and Liverpool Street on the Circle line, plus Liverpool Street, Bethnal Green, Mile End and then final destination Stratford on the Central line.

This challenge also supports a previous campaign the station created back in June 2013 for the UK Government to start the process of developing free internet access, nationwide, with the creation of ‘super WiFi’ networks, through providers such as EE, Three T-Mobile, O2 and Virgin coming together.

You can tune into TeamRock Radio via DAB, online at TeamRock.com and on the TuneIn app.