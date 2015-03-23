TeamRock Radio: This Week's Playlist

Hello, Dewsbury here. Feast your eyes on this week’s TeamRock Radio playlist – lovingly forged out of steel, a half-chewed Biro and a pile of the latest releases…

A-List Faith No More – Superhero (Reclamation /Ipecac) Fall Out Boy – Irresistible (Virgin EMI Records/DCD2) Halestorm – Amen (Atlantic) Joe Bonamassa – Never Give All Your Heart (Mascot) Of Mice & Men – Broken Generation (Rise) The Offspring – Coming For You (Columbia)

B-List All Time Low – Kids In The Dark (Hopeless) Blackberry Smoke – Too High (Earache) Falling In Reverse – Just Like You (Epitaph) Mallory Knox – Getaway (Epic) Marmozets – Is It Horrible? (Roadrunner)

Muse – Psycho (Warner) New addition: Definitely Muse. Definitely rock. And definitely extremely sweary, damn them.

Neck Deep – Growing Pains (Hopeless) We Are Harlot – The One (Roadrunner) While She Sleeps – Our Legacy (Epic)

C-List A Day To Remember – City Of Ocala (Victory) New addition: This is an absolute banger and arguably one of the strongest songs from their 2013 album, Common Courtesy. The only question is, why has it taken them this long to release it as a single?

AC/DC – Rock The Blues Away (Columbia) As It Is – Concrete (Fearless) Black Star Riders – Finest Hour (Nuclear Blast) Coal Chamber – I.O.U. Nothing (Napalm)

Hands Like Houses – I Am (Rise) New addition: Their band name reminds me of a dream I had after eating too much cheese. But that’s besides the point. This Canberra quintet are in for a hell of a summer when they release their follow-up to 2013’s Unimagine.

Incubus – Absolution Calling (Island) Kid Rock – First Kiss (Warner) Papa Roach – Falling Apart (Eleven Seven)

Rival Sons – Good Luck (Earache) New addition: They must be wicked, as with a new single, a UK tour kicking off this week and a slot at the Ramblin’ Man Fair confirmed for this summer, there’s no rest on the horizon for Rival Sons.

The Amity Affliction – Death’s Hand (Roadrunner) The Prodigy – Wild Frontier (Cooking Vinyl) Thunder – The Thing I Want (earMUSIC)

