TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

Hello, Dewsbury here. Imagine, if you will, a specialised team of the finest soldiers in a big, fat tank. Yes, just like The Expendables. Now imagine them without guns or muscles, but in song form. That’s what the radio playlist is like, pretty much. Here’s what’s coming up this week…

A-LIST Enter Shikari – Torn Apart (Ambush Reality) Fall Out Boy – Uma Thurman (Virgin EMI Records/DCD2) Foo Fighters – I Am A River (Columbia) Panic! at the Disco – Hallelujah (Fueled By Ramen) Slayer – When The Stillness Comes (Nuclear Blast)

B-LIST Black Stone Cherry – Bad Luck & Hard Love (Roadrunner) Bullet For My Valentine – No Way Out (RCA) Faith No More – Sunny Side Up (Reclamation /Ipecac) Marilyn Manson – The Mephistopheles Of Los Angeles (Cooking Vinyl) Muse – Mercy (Warner) Neck Deep – Can’t Kick Up The Roots (Hopeless) Slash – The Dissident (Roadrunner) Twenty One Pilots – Tear In My Heart (Fueled By Ramen) We Are Harlot – Easier To Leave (Roadrunner)

C-LIST August Burns Red – The Wake (Fearless) Billy Idol – Save Me Now (BFI/Kobalt) Biters – Restless Hearts (Earache) Citizen – Cement (Run For Cover) Kill It Kid – Blood Stop And Run (Sire) Lamb Of God – Still Echoes (Nuclear Blast) Paradise Lost – No Hope In Sight (Century Media) Refused – Elektra (Epitaph) Sleeping With Sirens – The Strays (Epitaph) The Bohicas – Where You At (Domino) The Dead Daisies – Mexico (Spitfire)

New additions: Asking Alexandria – I Won’t Give In (Sumerian) Incubus – Trust Fall

Click here to see how to get TeamRock Radio, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.