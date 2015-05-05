TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

Hello, Dewsbury here. Take my digital hand as I guide you through what’s what on this week’s TeamRock Radio playlist…

**A-LIST **A DAY TO REMEMBER – City Of Ocala (Victory) ALL TIME LOW – Kids In The Dark (Hopeless) FAITH NO MORE – Superhero (Reclamation/Ipecac) MUSE – Dead Inside (Warner) SEASICK STEVE – Summertime Boy (Caroline)

**B-LIST **ALABAMA SHAKES – Don’t Wanna Fight (Rough Trade) BEARTOOTH – In Between (Red Bull) PANIC! AT THE DISCO – Hallelujah (Fueled By Ramen) SLAYER – When The Stillness Comes (Nuclear Blast) THE SMASHING PUMPKINS – Drum + Fife (Martha’s Music/BMG) THE STORY SO FAR – Nerve (Pure Noise) TOM DELONGE – New World TREMONTI – Another Heart (Fret12)

FALL OUT BOY – Uma Thurman (Virgin EMI Records/DCD2) New addition: Their new album may have split opinion, but any song that samples The Munsters theme is fine by me. Lily Munster was one of my first crushes as a kid. That probably explains quite a bit, actually.

**C-LIST **AS IT IS – Cheap Shots & Setbacks (Fearless) New addition: With their second single proper, As It Is continue their rise to pop-punk prominence. One of your soundtracks to the summer, right here…

ATREYU – So Others May Live (Spinefarm) BABYMETAL – Gimme Chocolate!/Megitsune (earMusic) BRAND NEW – Mene CHUNK! NO, CAPTAIN CHUNK! – Playing Dead (Fearless)

CROBOT– Full Moon Howl (Nuclear Blast) New addition: Imagine if Myles Kennedy fronted Clutch and you’re pretty much there. This is only their debut album!

ENTER SHIKARI – Torn Apart (Ambush Reality) New addition: A womp-tastic track from St Alban’s finest. Look for the field bouncing like loons when they drop this at Download.

FOUR YEAR STRONG – We All Float Down Here (Pure Noise)

REFUSED – Elektra (Epitaph) New addition: Back with their first new material in 17 years, this track bodes well for the upcoming album from the seminal Swedish punks. If everyone is as excited as they say about the return of Refused, look out for them headlining an arena near you! Or not.

THE DEAD DAISIES – Mexico (Spitfire) New addition: Fronted by former Mötley Crüe frontman John Corabi, this latest track from The Dead Daisies is a slice of tequila-soaked, meat n’ potatoes rock n’ roll. It’ll never change the world, but then that’s not really the point, is it?

TWENTY ONE PILOTS – Tear In My Heart (Fueled By Ramen) UPON A BURNING BODY – Bring The Rain (Sumerian) WE ARE HARLOT – Easier To Leave (Roadrunner) YOUNG GUNS – Daylight (Virgin/EMI)

