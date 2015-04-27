TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

Hello, Dewsbury here. We’ve been wrestling with the new playlist all week due to the slew of quality releases. That’s not even a figure of speech. One member of the team pulled on some lycra and performed a tasty suplex from the radio desk onto a list of decisions. It wasn’t pretty…

A-LIST A Day To Remember – City Of Ocala (Victory) All Time Low – Kids In The Dark (Hopeless) Faith No More – Superhero (Reclamation /Ipecac) Muse – Dead Inside (Warner) Seasick Steve – Summertime Boy (Caroline)

B-LIST Alabama Shakes – Don’t Wanna Fight (Rough Trade) Beartooth – In Between (Red Bull) Nightwish – Shudder Before The Beautiful (Nuclear Blast) Rival Sons – Good Luck (Earache) Sleeping With Sirens – Go Go Go (Epitaph) The Cadillac Three – Peace, Love & Dixie (Spinefarm) The Story So Far – Nerve (Pure Noise) Tom DeLonge – New World Tremonti – Another Heart (Fret12)

C–LIST Atreyu – So Others May Live (Spinefarm) New addition: OK, we know it’s not technically a brand new song, but the band are going with this as their lead single from their new album Long Live – and who are we to argue? They go to the gym and everything.

Babymetal – Gimme Chocolate!/Megitsune (earMusic) Brand New – Mene Chunk! No Captain Chunk! – Playing Dead (Fearless) Four Year Strong – We All Float Down Here (Pure Noise) Lower Than Atlantis – Words Don’t Come So Easily (Sony)

Panic! At The Disco – Hallelujah (Fueled By Ramen) New addition: This song has enjoyed almost a million Youtube views in just three days. Holy heck. That’s more than some internet cats could ever hope to achieve. But then, footage of sleepy beasts mistiming a leap are ten a penny.

Slayer – When The Stillness Comes (Nuclear Blast) New addition: They’re on the cover of the new issue of Metal Hammer and this song’s main riff was written specifically to hurt your neck

The Graveltones – World On A String (Lagoon Dog) The Smashing Pumpkins – Drum + Fife (Martha’s Music/BMG) Twenty One Pilots – Tear In My Heart (Fueled By Ramen) Upon A Burning Body – Bring The Rain (Sumerian)

We Are Harlot – Easier To Leave (Roadrunner) New addition: Their last single, The One, has just left the playlist. But that was to make way for this riff-laden beauty from their debut album.

Young Guns – Daylight (Virgin/EMI) New addition: They’ve been away for ages chipping their new album into shape. Some people might feel some pressure after scoring a Number One single in the US rock charts, but the London quintet have knocked it out of the metaphorical park.

Plus: Sophie K’s Breaking Bands Record Of The Week will be Erase, by In Hearts Wake. Check it out below…

Click here to see how to get TeamRock Radio, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.