TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

By Louder  

Your guide to this week’s biggest rock anthems

Hello, Dewsbury here. We’ve been wrestling with the new playlist all week due to the slew of quality releases. That’s not even a figure of speech. One member of the team pulled on some lycra and performed a tasty suplex from the radio desk onto a list of decisions. It wasn’t pretty…

A-LIST A Day To Remember – City Of Ocala (Victory) All Time Low – Kids In The Dark (Hopeless) Faith No More – Superhero (Reclamation /Ipecac) Muse – Dead Inside (Warner) Seasick Steve – Summertime Boy (Caroline)

B-LIST Alabama Shakes – Don’t Wanna Fight (Rough Trade) Beartooth – In Between (Red Bull) Nightwish – Shudder Before The Beautiful (Nuclear Blast) Rival Sons – Good Luck (Earache) Sleeping With Sirens – Go Go Go (Epitaph) The Cadillac Three – Peace, Love & Dixie (Spinefarm) The Story So Far – Nerve (Pure Noise) Tom DeLonge – New World Tremonti – Another Heart (Fret12)

C–LIST Atreyu – So Others May Live (Spinefarm) New addition: OK, we know it’s not technically a brand new song, but the band are going with this as their lead single from their new album Long Live – and who are we to argue? They go to the gym and everything.

Babymetal – Gimme Chocolate!/Megitsune (earMusic) Brand New – Mene Chunk! No Captain Chunk! – Playing Dead (Fearless) Four Year Strong – We All Float Down Here (Pure Noise) Lower Than Atlantis – Words Don’t Come So Easily (Sony)

Panic! At The Disco – Hallelujah (Fueled By Ramen) New addition: This song has enjoyed almost a million Youtube views in just three days. Holy heck. That’s more than some internet cats could ever hope to achieve. But then, footage of sleepy beasts mistiming a leap are ten a penny.

Slayer – When The Stillness Comes (Nuclear Blast) New addition: They’re on the cover of the new issue of Metal Hammer and this song’s main riff was written specifically to hurt your neck

The Graveltones – World On A String (Lagoon Dog) The Smashing Pumpkins – Drum + Fife (Martha’s Music/BMG) Twenty One Pilots – Tear In My Heart (Fueled By Ramen) Upon A Burning Body – Bring The Rain (Sumerian)

We Are Harlot – Easier To Leave (Roadrunner) New addition: Their last single, The One, has just left the playlist. But that was to make way for this riff-laden beauty from their debut album.

Young Guns – Daylight (Virgin/EMI) New addition: They’ve been away for ages chipping their new album into shape. Some people might feel some pressure after scoring a Number One single in the US rock charts, but the London quintet have knocked it out of the metaphorical park.

Plus: Sophie K’s Breaking Bands Record Of The Week will be Erase, by In Hearts Wake. Check it out below…

Click here to see how to get TeamRock Radio, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

