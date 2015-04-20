TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

Hello, Dewsbury here. Here’s a run down of which new songs and modern classics make up this week’s TeamRock Radio playlist. This is a rock orchard; come pick our fruits.

A-LIST A Day To Remember – City Of Ocala (Victory) AC/DC – Rock The Blues Away (Columbia) All Time Low – Kids In The Dark (Hopeless) Faith No More – Superhero (Reclamation/Ipecac) Halestorm – Amen (Atlantic) Muse – Dead Inside (Warner)

B-LIST Nightwish – Shudder Before The Beautiful (Nuclear Blast) Rival Sons – Good Luck (Earache) Seasick Steve – Summertime Boy (Caroline) Sleeping With Sirens – Go Go Go (Epitaph) The Cadillac Three – Peace, Love & Whiskey (Spinefarm) The Prodigy – Wild Frontier (Cooking Vinyl) Tom DeLonge – New World Tremonti - Another Heart (Fret12) We Are Harlot – The One (Roadrunner)

**C-LIST **Alabama Shakes – Don’t Wanna Fight (Rough Trade) Babymetal – Gimme Chocolate!/Megitsune (earMusic) New addition: With last weeks’ announcement of the release date for the debut album (June 1st) we thought we’d remind ourselves why the internet lost its collective mind over these guys.

Beartooth – In Between (Red Bull) Brand New – Mene Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! – Playing Dead (Fearless)

Four Year Strong – We All Float Down Here (Pure Noise) New addition: How does such a sinister quote from Pennywise the clown translate into such an upbeat banger?! How?! Enquiring minds demand answers!

Hands Like Houses – I Am (Rise) Lower Than Atlantis – Words Don’t Come So Easily (Sony) The Darkness – Open Fire (Kobalt) The Graveltones – World On A String (Lagoon Dog)

The Smashing Pumpkins – Drum + Fife (Martha’s Music/BMG) New addition: Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins. Homer Simpson, smiling politely.

The Story So Far – Nerve (Pure Noise) Theory Of A Deadman – Panic Room (Roadrunner) Twenty One Pilots – Tear In My Heart (Fueled By Ramen)

Upon A Burning Body – Bring The Rain (Sumerian) New addition: Featuring my personal ‘Groove of 2015’ so far (get around at around 02:25 in) this latest track from UABB is huge. Damn cool video as well.

