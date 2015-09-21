TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

Six songs have been added to this week’s TeamRock Radio playlist, including new cuts from Def Leppard, Billy Gibbons and Escape The Fate.

Plus, there’s good news for Clutch and Muse, who’ve moved into the playlist’s top flight. Let us know what your tracks of the week are below.

Check out the full playlist and don’t forget, you can download the free TeamRock Radio app here: smarturl.it/teamrockradioapp

**A-List

**Bring Me The Horizon – True Friends (RCA)

Clutch – X-Ray Visions (Weathermaker) [up from B]

Iron Maiden – Speed Of Light (Parlophone)

Muse – Psycho (Warner) [up from B]

Pvris – Fire (Rise)

B-List

Chris Cornell – Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart (Universal)

Def Leppard – Let’s Go (EarMusic) [new addition]

Foo Fighters – Outside (Columbia)

Frank Turner – Josephine (Xtra Mile/Polydor)

Nightwish – Endless Forms Most Beautiful (Nuclear Blast)

Panic! At The Disco – Death Of A Bachelor (Fueled By Ramen)

Parkway Drive – Crushed (Epitaph)

Slaves – Sockets (EMI)

Trivium – Until The World Goes Cold (Roadrunner) [up from C]

C-List

Billy Gibbons – Treat Her Right (Concord) [new addition]

Black Star Riders – Charlie I Gotta Go (Nuclear Blast)

Coheed & Cambria – Here To Mars (300)

Crossfaith – Devil’s Party (UNFD)

David Gilmour – Rattle That Lock (Columbia/EMI)

Devil You Know – Stay Of Execution (Nuclear Blast)

Escape The Fate – Just A Memory (Eleven Seven) [new addition]

Metal Allegiance – Gift Of Pain (Feat. Randy Blythe) (Nuclear Blast) [new addition]

Set It Off – Forever Stuck In Our Youth (Equal Vision)

Skindred – Under Attack (Napalm)

Shinedown – State Of My Head (Atlantic) [new addition]

State Champs – All You Are Is History

The Temperance Movement – Three Bulleits (Earache) [new addition]

The Wonder Years – I Don’t Like Who I Was Then (Hopeless)

Vintage Trouble – My Heart Won’t Fall Again (Blue Note)

