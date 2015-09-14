TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

Nine new tracks have stormed the TeamRock Radio playlist, including new songs from Coheed & Cambria, David Gilmour and Trivium.
A-LIST
Bring Me The Horizon – True Friends (RCA)
Clutch – X-Ray Visions (Weathermaker) [up from B]
Iron Maiden – Speed Of Light (Parlophone)
Muse – Psycho (Warner) [up from B]
Pvris – Fire (Rise)
**B-LIST
**Chris Cornell – Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart (Universal) [up from C]
Don Broco – Superlove (Epic)
Foo Fighters – Outside (Columbia) [up from C]
Frank Turner – Josephine (Xtra Mile/Polydor) [up from C]
Ghost – From The Pinnacle To The Pit (spinefarm)
Nightwish – Endless Forms Most Beautiful (Nuclear Blast)
Panic! At The Disco – Death Of A Bachelor (Fueled By Ramen)
Parkway Drive – Crushed (Epitaph) [new addition]
Slaves – Sockets (EMI)
**C-LIST
**Atreyu – Start To Break (Spinefarm)
Black Star Riders – Charlie I Gotta Go (Nuclear Blast)
Coheed & Cambria – Here To Mars (300) [new addition]
Crossfaith – Devil’s Party (UNFD) [new addition]
David Gilmour – Rattle That Lock [new addition]
Devil You Know – Stay Of Execution (Nuclear Blast) [new addition]
frnkiero andthe cellabration – Weighted (Hassle)
Gary Clark Jr. – Grinder (Warner)
Set It Off – Forever Stuck In Our Youth (Equal Vision) [new addition]
Skindred – Under Attack (Napalm) [new addition]
State Champs – All You Are Is History
Tesseract – Messenger (Kscope)
The Wonder Years – I Don’t Like Who I Was Then (Hopeless)
Trivium – Until The World Goes Cold (Roadrunner) [new addition]
Vintage Trouble – My Heart Won’t Fall Again (Blue Note) [new addition]