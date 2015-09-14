TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

Nine new tracks have stormed the TeamRock Radio playlist, including new songs from Coheed & Cambria, David Gilmour and Trivium.

Check out the full playlist below and don’t forget, you can download the free TeamRock Radio app here: smarturl.it/teamrockradioapp

A-LIST

Bring Me The Horizon – True Friends (RCA)

Clutch – X-Ray Visions (Weathermaker) [up from B]

Iron Maiden – Speed Of Light (Parlophone)

Muse – Psycho (Warner) [up from B]

Pvris – Fire (Rise)

**B-LIST

**Chris Cornell – Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart (Universal) [up from C]

Don Broco – Superlove (Epic)

Foo Fighters – Outside (Columbia) [up from C]

Frank Turner – Josephine (Xtra Mile/Polydor) [up from C]

Ghost – From The Pinnacle To The Pit (spinefarm)

Nightwish – Endless Forms Most Beautiful (Nuclear Blast)

Panic! At The Disco – Death Of A Bachelor (Fueled By Ramen)

Parkway Drive – Crushed (Epitaph) [new addition]

Slaves – Sockets (EMI)

**C-LIST

**Atreyu – Start To Break (Spinefarm)

Black Star Riders – Charlie I Gotta Go (Nuclear Blast)

Coheed & Cambria – Here To Mars (300) [new addition]

Crossfaith – Devil’s Party (UNFD) [new addition]

David Gilmour – Rattle That Lock [new addition]

Devil You Know – Stay Of Execution (Nuclear Blast) [new addition]

frnkiero andthe cellabration – Weighted (Hassle)

Gary Clark Jr. – Grinder (Warner)

Set It Off – Forever Stuck In Our Youth (Equal Vision) [new addition]

Skindred – Under Attack (Napalm) [new addition]

State Champs – All You Are Is History

Tesseract – Messenger (Kscope)

The Wonder Years – I Don’t Like Who I Was Then (Hopeless)

Trivium – Until The World Goes Cold (Roadrunner) [new addition]

Vintage Trouble – My Heart Won’t Fall Again (Blue Note) [new addition]