So many songs, so little time. There’s so much great new music around TeamRock Radio has increased the new music playlist this week to play as much as possible in the next 168 hours. Here’s Dewsbury to guide you through this formidable list of anthems and songs about rabbit’s feet…

**AC/DC – Rock Or Bust (Columbia) **It’s AC/DC. What else is there to say?

**Black Star Riders – The Killer Instinct (Nuclear Blast) **The title track from the former Thin Lizzy and Almighty guys’ second album, out next month.

**Blackberry Smoke – Let Me Help You (Find The Door) (Earache) **NEW ADDITION. Is it even possible to dislike Blackberry Smoke? On the strength of this first track taken from the upcoming Holding All The Roses, not bloody likely.

**Enter Shikari – Anaesthetist (Ambush Reality) NEW ADDITION. Brilliant new track from the St Albans mob, ahead of the release of The Mindsweep, which is out next week. We’d have played it anyway, just for the line ‘You f*ing spanner’. Lyrical genius.

Fall Out Boy – American Beauty/American Psycho (Virgin EMI/DCD2) Once you hear the title track from their new album, it’ll stay in your head for days. Hey, free music!

**Falling In Reverse – God, If You Are Above (Epitaph) **Ronnie Radke’s mob return with a gigantic, soaring anthem. We can’t wait to hear what the rest of the album sounds like. **King 810 – Desperate Lovers (Roadrunner) ** NEW ADDITION. If you listen very carefully, you might just make out some anger management issues here. That riff, though. Marilyn Manson – Deep Six (Cooking Vinyl) Deep Six is from his new album, The Pale Emperor. A great return to form from the Double M. And have you seen the video? Next level weirdness.

**Papa Roach – Fear Everything And Rise (Eleven Seven) **Jacoby Shaddix and co. are preparing to release their eighth studio album on January 26. Feel the riff. The album’s chock-full of ‘em.

**PVRIS – My House (Rise) **Originally called Paris, Pvris (pronounced Paris) released their debut album, White Noise, in November. This lot are going to get very big, very quickly.

**Sleeping With Sirens – Kick Me (Epitaph) **Produced by Goldfinger’s John Feldmann, Kick Me hints at the great things to come from the Orlando quartet when they release their new album later this year.

**Slipknot – Killpop (Roadrunner) **NEW ADDITION. We’re all moist with anticipation at the Prepare For Hell tour landing in the UK, right? Just checking.

**The Defiled – Five Minutes (Nuclear Blast) **NEW ADDITION. An unusually sombre track from The Defiled. One of the best tracks on Daggers, without doubt. Although it begs the question of why it wasn’t released as a single earlier in the album cycle?

**Turbowolf – Rabbits Foot (Search And Destroy) **NEW ADDITION. With a brilliantly quirky video that looks like it was shot in a Yorkshire Working Mens Club, this hugely catchy track is guaranteed to stay in your head for ages.

While She Sleeps – Four Walls (Epic)_ _Taken from their crushing new album Brainwashed, this South Yorkshire lot are set to have their biggest year yet.

In addition, we’ll be spot-playing the following a couple of times each throughout the week…

**Psychostick – Obey The Beard (Rock Ridge) ** Beeeeeeaaaaard! As featured in the latest Metal Hammer magazine, available from this very site.

**Venom – Long Haired Punks (Spinefarm) **Sounding more like the bands they inspired than those bands do themselves these days, NWOBHM heroes Venom are back with a new album From The Very Depths on Jan 26.

