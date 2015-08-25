TeamRock Radio schedule update

TeamRock Radio will launch an updated schedule from September – featuring a new nightly show hosted by Sophie K.

All the old favourites are still in place, although the Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog and Blues shows will reduce to one a week. The changes are being brought in to allow more focus on the station’s popular on-demand services.

Programme Controller JRock says: “We’re tightening up our evening and weekend schedule so we can provide much more tailored On Demand content for our brands and shows. Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog and Blues will each go down to one show a week – but don’t worry, we won’t be changing who presents them.

Sophie K moves up to present a new evening show, with the biggest bands, hottest interviews and new music – from deathcore to pop punk, and everything in between.”

Monday

0000 - 0700: Nonstop Rock 0700 - 1100: Breakfast with Moose and JRock 1100 - 1500: Mornings with Miss Rach 1500 - 1900: Afternoons with Dews 1900 - 2100: Sophie K 2100 - 2200: Takeover 2200 - 0000: Nonstop Rock

Tuesday

0000 - 0700: Nonstop Rock 0700 - 1100: Breakfast with Moose and JRock 1100 - 1500: Mornings with Miss Rach 1500 - 1900: Afternoons with Dews 1900 - 2100: Sophie K 2100 - 2300: Blues Magazine Show with Big Boy Bloater 2300 - 0000: Nonstop Rock

Wednesday

0000 - 0700: Nonstop Rock 0700 - 1100: Breakfast with Moose and JRock 1100 - 1500: Mornings with Miss Rach 1500 - 1900: Afternoons with Dews 1900 - 2100: Sophie K 2100 - 2300: Prog Magazine Show with Philip Wilding 2300 - 0000: Nonstop Rock

Thursday

0000 - 0700: Nonstop Rock 0700 - 1100: Breakfast with Moose and JRock 1100 - 1500: Mornings with Miss Rach 1500 - 1900: Afternoons with Dews 1900 - 2100: Sophie K 2100 - 2300: Classic Rock Magazine Show with Nicky Horne 2300 - 0000: Nonstop Rock

Friday

0000 - 0700: Nonstop Rock 0700 - 1100: Breakfast with Moose and JRock 1100 - 1500: Mornings with Miss Rach 1500 - 1900: Afternoons with Dews 1900 - 2100: Sophie K 2100 - 2300: Metal Hammer Magazine Show with Alexander Milas 2300 - 0000: Party Rock

Saturday

0000 - 0100: Party Rock 0100 - 0800: Nonstop Rock 0800 - 1100: The Rock Show with Bruce Dickinson 1100 - 1400: School of Rock with Billy Rankin 1400 - 1800: Weekends with Moose 1800 - 1900: Takeover 1900 - 0000: Party Rock

Sunday

0000 - 0800: Nonstop Rock 0800 - 1100: The Rock Show with Bruce Dickinson 1100 - 1400: School of Rock with Billy Rankin 1400 - 1800: Weekends with Moose 1800 - 2000: World Rock Chart with Chris Jericho 2000 - 2300: Evenings with Miss Rach 2300 - 0000: Weird Science