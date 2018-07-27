Talons stream whole of new album We All Know

British prog post rockers Talons have streamed the whole of their latest album We All Know, which is released today.

It's the third release from the Hereford sextet who celebrate their tenth anniversary this year. We All Know further pushing back boundaries, including elements of folk, world and classical music to their proggy take on post rock. Like their second album, 2014's New Topographics, We All Know was recorded in Greenmount Studios in Leeds.

Talons will appear at this year's ArcTanGent Festival in August and London's Big Scary Monsters Day Out on September 1.