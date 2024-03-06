"This was fun!" Talking Heads vocalist David Byrne has recorded a Paramore cover in recognition of Paramore covering Talking Heads

Barely a month after Paramore shared their cover of Talking Heads classic Burning Down The House, former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne has revealed that he has returned the compliment by recording a cover of a Paramore song, specifically the Tennessee band's 2017 single Hard Times.



And as a display of mutual respect between the two artists, both songs are to feature on an exclusive 12 inch vinyl record due for release on Record Store Day, April 20. Last month it was revealed that Hayley Williams' band had been chosen as Ambassadors for Record Store Day 2024, pronouncing themselves 'humbled" by the accolade.

Posting about the split single on social media, David Byrne writes, “Paramore recorded an amazing version of Burning Down The House for a Stop Making Sense covers album that A24 is doing in connection with the re-release of the film. That song is out now. The band told me that their song Hard Times was inspired by Talking Heads, so I learned it and recorded my version of their great song with a horn section. This was fun! The 12" is available on Record Store Day 2024 – More info and a store near you at recordstoreday.com"

Hayley Williams recently reflected on her band's career, writing, “I can’t remember a time I didn’t want to be in a band. I knew not joining forces with similarly crazed people might mean I’d never be brave enough to create things and even if I did, I may never risk sharing them. Selfish? Maybe. Or lonely? Maybe to ‘leave the house’ is a metaphor for risking true vulnerability.

“This job includes being a mirror or a blank screen for people to project onto and find themselves in. Being perceived in broad strokes will make you feel like a clown. Goofy and/or terrifying, depending on the day.

“But as I’ve grown up,” she continued, “I’ve felt myself, little by little, let go of the tireless need for people to see me as ‘good’. Indeed, everyday I learn there is no such box to fit neatly into. It’s taken a lot of hard looks in the mirror, over many seasons of adulthood… but no longer do I question my ability to lead Paramore with integrity (and a healthy dose of dark and self-deprecating humor).”