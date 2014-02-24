Sabaton: More Heroes Details Released

Swedish power metal big guns Sabaton have revealed more details on their new album.

Heroes will land on May 19 via Nuclear Blast and will boast the following tracklist:

Night Witches No Bullets Fly Smoking Snakes Inmate 4859 To Hell And Back The Ballad Of Bull Resist And Bite Soldier Of 3 Armies Far From The Fame Hearts Of Iron

Heroes will also be available in multiple formats, including:

Standard Jewelcase CD.

Vinyl (various colours).

Limited edition digipak with two bonus tracks.

Limited Earbook with five bonus tracks.

Digital download with one bonus track.