Sabaton: More Heroes Details Released

Swedish power metal big guns Sabaton have revealed more details on their new album.
Heroes will land on May 19 via Nuclear Blast and will boast the following tracklist:
Night Witches
No Bullets Fly
Smoking Snakes
Inmate 4859
To Hell And Back
The Ballad Of Bull
Resist And Bite
Soldier Of 3 Armies
Far From The Fame
Hearts Of Iron
Heroes will also be available in multiple formats, including:
Standard Jewelcase CD.
Vinyl (various colours).
Limited edition digipak with two bonus tracks.
Limited Earbook with five bonus tracks.
Digital download with one bonus track.