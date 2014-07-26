Tankian teams up with top DJ Avicii

Serj Tankian is one of several unlikely guests who'll appear on the next album by dance DJ Avicii.

The System Of A Down frontman is joining Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Einzinger of Incubus on the record, according to Pulse Of Radio.

Einziger also worked on Avicii’s last album and tells DancingAstronaut: “We spoke for a few hours and made a plan to write songs together and the very first thing that happened when we worked together is we wrote Wake Me Up. That was our first attempt at writing music together, which is crazy looking back at it.

“He’s someone who’s very opinionated and knows what they like and don’t like, and that’s really important, a good thing right off the bat. We wrote a few new songs together. We did one together with Billie Joe of Green Day. That one’s really exciting.”

Rolling Stone reports that Avicii has also recorded with Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Jon Bon Jovi for the new project.