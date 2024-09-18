“This is our way of saying welcome to the world”: Nu metal mystery men Swollen Teeth release new single Family, produced by Slipknot’s Sid Wilson and genre god Ross Robinson

Your favourite masked nu metal band (apart from that one and the other one) have returned with a new single, backed by two of their genre’s most influential figures

Slipknot-endorsed nu metal wildmen Swollen Teeth have returned with new single Family.

The track, released today (September 18), is the four-piece’s first new music since they put out their self-titled EP in 2023. The song was produced by Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson and nu metal pioneer Ross Robinson, who twiddled the dials for Korn, Limp Bizkit and Slipknot’s seminal debut albums.

Swollen Teeth comment: “New flowers bloom only once the wilted return to soil. This is our way of saying WELCOME to the world. FAMILY.”

Wilson also offers a statement, saying: “Swollen Teeth, horns down movement. A safe space created to express and shed your feelings, and become a new, better version of yourself for your Family.”

Says Robinson: “Family showcases the incredible empathy these guys possess. Their main concern is to be a place of safety and home for the ones who are or just feel thrown away. ST is a killer band with an amazing reason for ripping sick jams, I love that so much!”

Swollen Teeth released their debut single in January 2023 and have remained shadowy since then, offering no interviews nor any details about their identities. In an interview with Metal Hammer last year, even Robinson claimed to have no clue about who was behind the masks.

In the same interview, Wilson told Hammer about how he discovered the band. “It was like some cool private club – you knew there was something awesome going on there, but you weren’t allowed in,” he said. “I had to know more about it.” 

The DJ continued: “We weren’t talking in sentences. It was more like, ‘I’m watching you from the edge of the internet’, and they would write back these weird little cryptic things. It developed into small conversations where I’d tell them that I couldn’t not pay attention to them, that they had me, I’d been suckered in.”

Wilson recently returned to the road with Slipknot after being hospitalised with extensive burns following a farming accident.

