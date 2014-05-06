Bach bewildered by Facebook followers

Sebastian Bach says he's bewildered by people who have liked his Facebook page but haven't bought his latest album.

Give ‘Em Hell sold 5000 copies in its first week of release – but his official page has over 800,000 followers and his administration section tells him 70,000 are talking about him.

Bach tells The Shoe with Miles Schuman: “I would like to thank the 5000 out of the 800,000 that got my record, and I would like to ask the other 795,000 people, ‘Why are you on my page?

”‘Are you there to look at the pictures? If that’s what you want I’ll put some pictures up or whatever.’

“But I have no clue. When it says 70,000 people today are talking about this, what are you talking about? ‘Oh, he’s got a new record out; I’ve loved him for years… I’m not going to buy that.’”

Bach – who recently said he could work with former Skid Row bandmate Rachel Bolan without being friends – returns to the UK in July:

Jul 05: Sonisphere

Jul 07: Manchester Academy

Jul 08: Wolverhampton Civic

Jul 09: London O2 Academy Islington

