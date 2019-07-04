Svalbard, Ithaca and Jucifer appear on benefit album for reproductive rights

A host of metal, hardcore and punk bands appear on a new compilation to raise money for reproductive rights organisations.

Svalbard, Ithaca, Emma Ruth Rundle, Jucifer, Thou, Racetraitor and more appear on Riffs For Reproductive Justice, a 33-track compilation put together by activist group Black Flags Over Brooklyn and released to raise money for the National Network Of Abortion Funds and the Yellowhammer Fund.

Abortion clinics across the country are being forced to close, robbing people of the ability to access crucial healthcare services.” says as statement on the album Bandcamp page. “A theocratic fascist regime is working overtime to control the bodies of those who have uteruses, to force us into unwanted pregnancies, to wrest away our human rights. We cannot stand by and let this happen. All of us—people of every gender, with every kind of body—need to fight back against this horrifying attack on bodily autonomy, by any means necessary.

“This compilation is just one small effort made by a few dozen people who care, who are intimately affected by this, and who love other people who are afraid of what the future will bring,. There are so many other brave individuals and groups who have been putting in work around this issue for decades, and my hope here is to raise a significant amount of funds from within the metal, punk, and overall music fan communities to allow them to continue that necessary work.”

(Image credit: Riffs For Reproductive Rights)

Riffs For Reproductive Justice tracklisting

1. Ails – Mare Weighs Down

2. Ancst – Of Gallows and Pyres

3. Axebreaker – The Sacrament

4. Book of Sand – Seek Out Your Oppressors and Murder Them

5. Brian Barr (Aseethe) – Found Waves

6. Cliterati – Fast & Frightening (L7 cover)

7. Closet Witch – Arlington Cemetery (Demo)

8. Dawn Ray’d – Emptiness Beneath The Great Emptiness (Live at Roadburn)

9. Deafest – Rains Across Peaks

10. Elizabeth Colour Wheel + Planning for Burial – Whiskey and Wine

11. Emma Ruth Rundle – Dead Set Eyes (Demo)

12. False – Heavy as a Church Tower

13. Fucked and Bound – Kool Thang (Sonic Youth cover)

14. Hether Fortune – Birds of Prey

15. Immortal Bird – Saprophyte

16. Ithaca – Secret Space

17. Jucifer – The Object of Power

18. Many Blessings – Harm Signal

19. Racetraitor – Journey of 5 Dead Stars

20. Redbait – Nazi Punks Fuck Off! (Dead Kennedys cover)

21. Sonja – Nylon Nights

22. Stander – Nguzu Nguzu

23. Sunrot – Agonal State

24. Svalbard – Pro-Life?

25. Terminal Nation – Poder Absoluto

26. Thou – My Girl (Nirvana cover)

27. Trophy Hunt – Burning Womb

28. Twilight Fauna – Fires Carry You Home`

29. Twin Temple – Devil Didn’t Make Me Do It (Live)

30. Underdark – With Bruised & Bloodied Feet

31. Vile Creature – A Steady Descent Into the Soil

32. Violet Cold – She Spoke of Her Devastation

33. Woe – A Violent Dread